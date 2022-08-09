Last Updated:

44th Chess Olympiad: India 'B' Team Wins Bronze Medal In Open Section

As the 44th Chess Olympiad nears a close, India 'B' team has won the bronze medal in the open section thanks to wins from Raunak Sadhwani and Nihal Sarin.

As the 44th Chess Olympiad nears a close, India 'B' team has won the bronze medal in the open section. The India 'B' team beat Germany thanks to wins by Raunak Sadhwani and Nihal Sarin. Meanwhile, Armenia clinched the silver medal, while Uzbekistan bagged the all-important gold medal in the open section.

India's 'B' team at the Chess Olympiad consists of three 16-year-olds in D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Raunak Sadhwani.18-year-old Nihal Sarin completes the team. It has been a brilliant performance by the Indian youngsters. 

44th Chess Olympiad highlights

The 44th Chess Olympiad was the first time that the competition was being held in India, the place where the game began. The 2022 edition was historic as the tournament was contested between 188 teams from about 187 nations. India, who fielded six teams in total across both the open and women's sections, performed brilliantly.

