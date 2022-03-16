44th Chess Olympiad: MK Stalin Welcomes 'one Of The Biggest Sporting Events' To Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter to share with the people of his state, that Chennai will be hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad. This development comes after the International Chess Federation (FIDE) decided the move the event out of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

"Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world! #ChessOlympiad2022,” he wrote.

Stalin went on to share a video expressing his delight to be able to host what will be one of the biggest international sporting events in the state, and also added how Chess has always been connected to the people of the state and cited examples of Grand Master Viswanathan Anand and current sensation Praggnanandhaa.

"Welcome, I am happy to announce an event which will be a milestone in the history of Tamil Nadu. The news is, Tamil Nadu has got an opportuntiy to host the 44th Chess Olympiad. This is a proud moment for all the Tamils. Sports is all about one's potent - talent - beauty and much more. Chess in particular is an amazing game which is about the steady focus of the participants and the nail-biting thrill enjoyed by the spectators. Tamil Nadu is deeply connected to this amazing game. Starting from world renowned Grand Master Viswanathan Anand to the young prodigy Praggnanandhaa, Tamil Nadu has been continously producing world class chess players."

"This tournament will see participants from over 150 countries across the globe and will be one of the biggest sports events to have happened in India. I thank the FIDE and AICF for this historic opportunity. This event will take Tamil Naud's hospitality and culture to the Iglobal arena. I resolve to conduct this Chess Olympiad in a great manner and welcome all the chess wizards from across the globe. Thank you!" he added.

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings too took to social media to share the good news "The #ChessOlympiad 2022 coming to the Chess Capital of ! #WhistlePodu" it wrote.

The #ChessOlympiad 2022 coming 🔜 to the Chess Capital of 🇮🇳! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/S5Hhro8xwc — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 16, 2022

Image: Pixabay/ MK Stalin Facebook