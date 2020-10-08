49ers Set To Increase 10% Stake In Leeds United To Help Restore Old Glory Days?

Back in the Premier League for the first time since 2004, Leeds United have taken no time in leaving a mark in the league. Under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa, the West Yorkshire club has made a fine start to their 2019-20 season, scoring two wins and a draw in their opening four games of their Premier League campaign.

Just four weeks into the new season, Leeds have managed to surprise most fans with their performances, especially after pushing Liverpool to their limits in their 3-4 defeat on Matchday 1 and scoring a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in their most recent fixture. On the back of Leeds' fine start to the season, NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers are reportedly looking to increase their stake in the club and take a bigger role at the club.

American owners in Premier League: 49ers to acquire another 10% stake in Leeds?

The 49ers' acquired a 10% stake in the franchise in 2018 for a reported £11 million. The NFL franchise already has executives on the Leeds United board with 49ers' President Paraag Marathe being one of them. The 49ers are now desperate to increase their involvement in the club's onfield and off-field activities and are willing to acquire another 10% stake in the club in order to be able to do so.

As reported by The Sun, Paraag Marathe told NBC Sports, "We want to get more involved. Right now we are passengers on their plane. We are not flying the plane by any means. We want to help more. We want to drive more value on and off the pitch and use the 49ers expertise."

Paraag Marathe remains confident that the increased association with the Premier League side will only help current majority owner Andrea Radrizzani bring success to the club. Marathe, who maintains a good friendship with Radrizzani, further added his ambitions for the club is not just to be hanging in the Premier League, but to see the club challenging for the top honours year in, year out.

"This is a club that has every opportunity to become one of the big contenders year in, year out in the Premier League. They have the fan-hood, they have the stadium for it, they have the geography as a one-club city. All the ingredients are there. We just have to deliver."

Andrea Radrizzani's stance on any potential deal with the 49ers' remain unclear, as of now. However, it is said the Italian businessman is willing to bring further investment to the club by selling a minority stake for up to £300 million. The Italian, who also owns broadcaster Eleven Sports, became the majority owner of Leeds in 2017. He remains a well-liked figure in West Yorkshire as his investments and the appointment of Bielsa has helped Leeds reach the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

Leeds United, currently sitting 8th in the league, will look to continue their fine start to the season when they meet Wolves next on Monday, October 19.

