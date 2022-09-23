5 Staggering Records 'unbeatable' Max Verstappen Could Break In Current F1 Season

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is having another great season behind the wheel as he is looking good to win his second world title in his Formula One career. Apart from being on top of the current driver standings, Verstappen is also on the verge of breaking several records set in previous editions of F1 racing. Let's take a look at five records that Verstappen could break in the 2022 F1 season.

1. Most wins in a season

Max Verstappen is just three wins away from breaking the record of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most number of race wins in a season. Verstappen currently has 11 wins under his belt and needs three more victories to surpass Schumacher and Vettel's record of 13 wins in a season. While Schumacher achieved the record in 2004, Vettel did that in 2013.

2. Most consecutive wins in a season

Max Verstappen recently registered his fifth consecutive win of the season at the Italian Grand Prix. He needs four more back-to-back wins to match the record of Sebastian Vettel, who has nine consecutive wins to his name. Verstappen, however, has equalled Lewis Hamilton's record of five consecutive wins. Hamilton had achieved the feat twice - in 2014 and 2020.

3. Most podium finishes in a season

Max Verstappen needs six more podium finishes to break his own record of most podium finishes in a season. Verstappen currently has 13 podiums from 16 races and is just six podiums away from breaking his own record of 18 podium finishes in a season. The Dutchman has six more races to break his own record before the season ends.

4. Most points in a season

Max Verstappen is just 79 points away from breaking the record for most points scored in a season. Verstappen currently has 335 points to his name and has six more races left to break the record. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes currently holds the record for most points scored in a season. Hamilton scored 413 points in the 2019 season.

5. Biggest points gap to second place

Another record that Max Verstappen can break in the ongoing season is the margin of points between the first and second-ranked drivers. Verstappen currently has 335 points to his name, which is 116 points more than the second-ranked driver Charles Leclerc of Ferrari (219 points). If Verstappen can extend his lead to 155 points or more, he will break the record of Sebastian Vettel, who still holds the record for the biggest gap of points to the second-placed driver in F1 history.

