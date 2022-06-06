5-time World Champ Viswanathan Anand Receives Support From AICF For FIDE Deputy President

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Sunday issued a clarification that they unanimously supported five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand's candidature for the position of world body's (FIDE) Deputy President after rumours emerged that there were some rifts inside the organization. The 52-year-old would be contesting for this post as a part of incumbent FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich's team.

AICF gives Anand unanimous support for FIDE Deputy President

After reports emerged that former AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan is eyeing the post of FIDE Deputy President, recently appointed interim secretary Vipnesh Bhardwaj quashed the rumours as he stated, "The history is a little deep, this is simply a ploy by the opposing members who are actually not for chess but out to damage the reputation of not only AICF but also our country."

As for Viswanathan Anand's appointment, Chauhan added, "Anand is a legend, and his decision to work for FIDE is a welcome boon for the world of chess and especially for India, why would we be pitted against him. My aim has always been for the benefit of the game of chess in my country. I am for chess and for chess players always! I have spent 45 years in the game, as a player, trainer and administrator, this is a cheap trick to divert the attention and to bring disrepute to our country. We love Anand, we worship Anand and to me personally, he is like family."

Bhardwaj's statement came after emails started circulating on Friday, stating that Chauhan is the right candidate instead of Anand and the latter has sought support from the country's chess fraternity for his leadership role in FIDE. Though the sources of the circulated emails are yet to be established, AICF office bearers vehemently condemned such rumours and pledged to file a police complaint to nail the culprits, who intend to tarnish the image of the national federation.

The email trails claimed that Chauhan, who was recently barred by the Delhi High Court from functioning as the AICF Secretary, has been eying for the key post in FIDE elections, but Bhardwaj as well Chauhan have strongly refuted the allegation.

As per FIDE guidelines, one federation can only nominate one person and it cannot be withdrawn post nomination under any circumstances. And Chauhan said the AICF has been well aware of the rules and had wholeheartedly supported Anand's candidature.

(With inputs from ANI)