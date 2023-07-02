65-year-old Bernhard Langer Takes A 2-shot Lead At US Senior Open

Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld in the 65-year-old German star’s bid to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record.

Fan favorites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly —both from Madison, 100 miles to the south — were right behind, with Retief Goosen and Y.E. Yang the only other players under par with a round left on the punishing tree-lined course with thick rough and tricky greens.

Langer shot his second straight 3-under 68 to reach 6 under. The 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the Champions’ career victory record of 45.

Sticker won the first two senior majors of the year and took his hometown Madison event three weeks ago for his fourth Champions victory of the season.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Goosen and Yang were 1 under. Goosen closed with a birdie for a 71.

“First nine, I didn’t miss one fairway, and really had my chances to go much lower and didn’t take it,” Goosen said. “The greens were for some reason a lot slower today. I kept leaving everything a foot short.”

Yang had a 69.

“It’s good to play a course like this once in a while because it really helps you focus,” Yang said. “I like it.”

Langer birdied the first two holes and rebounded from a bogey on No. 4 with a birdie on No. 5.

“Got off to a dream start,” Langer said. “My first five shots were as good as I can hit them, plus two really good putts. Started birdie-birdie, and had another birdie opportunity on 3, which I missed.”

He parred the next 11 holes, made a 4-footer for birdie on the par-4 17th, then got up-and-down for par on 18, nearly holing a 40-foot try from off the green.

“Played really solid,” Langer said. “Got a little shaky there in the middle and had to save a few pars. I think the greens slowed up a little bit somewhere along the line. Left a couple of putts short, long putts, and then had to make 4- to 6-footers, which is not my favorite distance.”

Langer opened with a 71 and shot his first 68 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Rod Pampling into the weekend.

Pampling had a 79 on Saturday to drop to 6 over. He had 7s on the par-4 fourth and par-5 fifth.

“You never want to have days like today, but unfortunately you have them,” Pampling said. “Just let it go and get ready for tomorrow.”