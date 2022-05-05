7-time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton And NFL Legend Tom Brady Bond Over Golf; See Pics

Seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton was seen playing golf alongside seven-time NFL Super Bowl winner Tom Brady ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend. The inaugural Miami GP is all set to get underway from May 6 to 8 at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida.

Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady play golf ahead of Miami GP

As seen in the Tweets below, both Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady had some fun bonding together while playing golf in the Big Pilot Charity Challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on Wednesday, May 4. Both sports stars posted Tweets to compliment each other for the success they have had in their respective sports. Brady referred to Hamilton as 'some guy with 7 world titles' in F1.

Some guy with 7 world titles, and Tom Brady @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/T90mDEQ4sQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2022

On the other hand, Hamilton referred to the two of them as two sportsmen with 14 world titles. Brady is the most successful NFL star with seven Super Bowl wins (6 wins with the New England Patriots and 1 win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

These are not the only pictures and videos that were shared from their time together as the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team via their official social media handle shared some pictures as seen in the Tweets below:

Lewis Hamilton gears up for Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is next set to compete in the Miami Grand Prix. The Miami International Autodrome is a 5.41 km (3.36 mile) long circuit and is the second venue that hosts an F1 race in the United States after the Circuit of the Americas. The circuit is situated in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, which is home to the famous Miami Dolphins franchise of the NFL. Unlike last weekend's race at Imola, the Miami GP will follow the standard qualifying format.

Miami Grand Prix schedule

Free Practice 1: 12:00 AM IST to 1:00 AM IST on May 7

Free Practice 2: 3:00 AM IST to 4:00 AM IST on May 7

Free Practice 3: 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST on May 7

Qualifying: 1:30 AM IST to 2:30 AM IST on May 8

Main Race: 1:00 AM IST to 3:00 AM IST on May 9