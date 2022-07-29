71-year-old Ex-cop Garners Glory For India At World Police And Fire Games; Wins Silver

71-year-old retired police officer Dr Kashmir Singh garnered glory for India at the ongoing World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) by winning a silver medal in Golf. These games are open to active and retired law enforcement and fire service personnel. With over 10,000 participants, it is the second largest competition in the world, only behind the Summer Olympics.

Dr Kashmir Singh wins silver at World Police & Fire Games

The championship is being held in the Netherlands.

Parvesh Tomar won gold & bronze at WPFG in Rotterdam

Previously, ASI Parvesh Tomar had won a gold and bronze medal in the ongoing World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He won the gold in the shotput event and the bronze in discus throw. Following Tomar's victory, the Delhi Police wrote in Hindi, "ASI Pravesh Tomar has brought laurels to the country by winning 2 medals in two events at the ongoing World Police and Fire Games in the Netherlands. Pravesh won Gold in Shotput and Bronze Medal in Discus Throw."

Image: Twitter/@ANI