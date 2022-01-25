8 Athletes Including Neeraj Chopra & Pramod Bhagat To Be Conferred With Padma Shri Honour

On the eve of 73rd Republic Day, the Government of India announced the names of several athletes who have been bestowed with the honour of the Padma Shri as per the Padma Awards 2022 list. Most of the athletes who are being conferred with the honour are those who partook in last year's successful Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign.

Neeraj Chopra is perhaps the notable name in the list as he won India their first gold medal in a track and field event at the Olympics by registering a staggering throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw event. Here is the complete list of athletes that would be conferred with the Padma Shri.

Padma Awards 2022 list: Padma Shri winners

Sumit Antil from Haryana. Pramod Bhagat from Odisha. Neeraj Chopra from Haryana. Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil from Kerela. Faisal Ali Dar from Jammu and Kashmir. Vandana Kataria from Uttarakhand. Avani Lekhara from Rajasthan. Brahmanand Sankhwalkar from Goa

Full list of winners of Padma Awards 2022 here-

The Minister of Home Affairs issued a press note on Tuesday to highlight all the Padma Awards that would be handed out in the 2022 list. The press note read,

"Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees."

