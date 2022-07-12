81-year-old Ex-Kerala MLA Wins Double Bronze At World Masters Athletics

Former Kerala MLA MJ Jacob won his first medal at the ongoing World Masters Athletics Championship 2022 at 81 years of age. Jacob won two bronze medals for India in the 80-metre and 200-metre hurdles in World Masters that were held in Tampere, Finland from June 29 to July 10. For those who don't know, World Masters are held for athletes above 35 years of age. Jacob won the medals in the 80-plus category.

Jacob won several medals at the National Masters Athletics Championship that was held in Chennai earlier this year, which earned him a spot in the World Masters. A last-minute health issue prevented Jacob from participating in the long jump competition at the World Masters but it didn't stop him from winning two bronze medals. This was Jacob's fourth outing at World Masters after competing in 2015, 2016, and 2018 editions.

Jacob, who is a CPM leader and former Piravom MLA, has also represented India at Asian Masters Athletics Championship, where he has won multiple laurels for the country. Jacob was a track and field athlete in his younger days but an unfortunate injury prevented him from making a career in sports.

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi wins gold

Meanwhile, Bhagwani Devi created history by winning the gold medal at the World Masters Athletics Championship at the age of 94. Bhagwani won the gold in the 100-metre sprint event, which she completed in 24.74 seconds. Besides a gold medal, Bhagwani also won a bronze medal in the shot put event. Bhagwani qualified to take part in the World Masters after winning three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics Championship in Chennai earlier this year.

India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar!



She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds.🥇She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put.



