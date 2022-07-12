Indian athlete Bhagwani Devi who made history by winning gold at the World Masters Athletics Championship 2022 received a rousing reception on her arrival in India. Bhagwani Devi gold medal feat came in 100 meters while bagging one of the two bronze medals in shot put. The Indian athlete won the gold in the 100-meter sprint event at which she ran in 24.74 seconds

World Masters Athletics Championships: Bhagwani Devi returns to India

The 94-year-old was received by numerous people at Delhi Airport including her grandson and Indian para-athlete Vikas Dagar. She also danced to Indian music and celebrated her achievement. While speaking to ANI Bhagwani Devi said "I am very happy...have made my country proud by winning medals in another country".

"I am very happy...have made my country proud by winning medals in another country," says 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar on winning gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland

Vikas Dagar gave insight ton how her grandmother decided to try her hand in shotput. He said, 'This incident happened 8-9 months back at my place when I had placed a shotput on my grandmother's hand at night and asked her to see if she can throw it. She was sleeping at that moment and did not give a proper reply".

#WATCH Delhi | 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar celebrates her feat of winning gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Finland.

Visuals from Delhi airport.



Visuals from Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/FHtjV4vTDn — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

He added, "However, the next day at 5:30 AM in the morning while I was sleeping she came to me and asked to show the shotput to see if she can throw it. That day I realised that she has some interest in sports. I would also like to thank the secretary and president of the Delhi Masters Athletics Federation for helping us in every step. It is because of them that she was able to win three gold medals in state athletics even in Delhi after which she went to nationals in Chennai and them the World Masters".

Bhagwani Devi athletics accolades

Prior to her medal-winning effort at the World Masters, Bhagwani Devi had won three gold medals at the Delhi State Athletics Championship in a 100m race, shot put, and javelin throw. She won three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics in Chennai due to which she was able to qualify for the World Masters Athletics Championships. The World Masters Athletics Championships is an event organised for athletes aged 35 years and older. It was held from June 29 to July 10 in Finland.