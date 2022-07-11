94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Scripts Golden Glory For India At World Masters Championship

Bhagwani Devi of India created history at the World Masters Athletics Championship 2022 by winning the gold medal at 94 years of age. The Indian athlete won the gold in the 100-meter sprint event at which she ran in 24.74 seconds at Tampere, Finland. Besides the gold, she is also reported to have earned a bronze medal in shot put event as well.

Bhagwani Devi wins gold at World Masters Athletics Championship

Bhagwani Devi won three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics Championships that was held earlier in Chennai. By virtue of winning three gold medals, the 94-year-old qualified to represent India at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 in Finland. Prior to winning medals at the national masters, Devi had won three gold medals at the Delhi State Athletics Championship in a 100m race, shot put, and javelin throw. Meanwhile, responding to the development, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports took to Twitter and congratulated Bhagwani Devi for her accomplishment. They wrote that the effort was commendable, noting that age is no bar.