95-year-old Bhagwani Devi Wins 3 Golds In World Master Athletics Indoor Championship

95-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar defied the odds as she won 3 gold medals in the 9th World Master Athletics Indoor Championship 2023 at Toruń. The athlete achieved the feat in the 60-meter running, shotput and discus throw. This is not the first time as the Haryana-born veteran also won gold last year in the same tournament.

Haryana veteran won three gold in the 9th World Master Athletics Indoor Championship

Born in Khedka village of Haryana Bhagwani Devi got married at the very young age of 12 and was widowed at 30. Having lost a baby boy by the time her husband passed away, Bhagwani Devi decided not to remarry, instead focusing all her energies on her young daughter and another child she was pregnant with at the time.

India's 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar won 3 gold medals in the 9th World Master Athletics Indoor Championship 2023 at Toruń, Poland. She clinched the medals in 60-meter running, shotput and discus throw. pic.twitter.com/CaR6pj1PRW — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

After four years, her eight-year-old daughter also succumbed prematurely, leaving her toddler son as her only offspring. But Bhagwani Devi did not give up, working long hours in the field to sustain herself and her son, with support from her elder sister who had also married into the same family. Eventually, her efforts paid off and Bhagwani Devi’s son got a job as a clerk in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, which helped improve the family’s economic situation.

Soon enough, Bhagwani Devi became a grandmother, with three grandchildren. The eldest of them, Vikas Dagar, grew an active interest in sports, and in spite of coordination impairments, went on to represent India in several competitions, including the Asian Games. A Khel Ratna Awardee, Vikas holds multiple records as a para-athlete.

Netizens have heaped praises on Bhagwani Devi after his enormous achievement.

वाकई अपराजिता 🙏 — Sanjib Gogoi 🇮🇳 (@Sanjibgogoi17) March 29, 2023

When a saying turns out to be a reality "Old Is Gold" — Nitin Bharti (@FIFARjNitin) March 29, 2023

The only person more aged than @SrBachchan still earning for the family.

🤣

But seriously: Great Guts! — Sir-casm Official ❄️ (@Churanetor) March 29, 2023

With inputs from ANI