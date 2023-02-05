'A Celebration Of Sporting Talent': PM Modi Interacts With Mahakhel Participants In Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the participants of Jaipur Mahakhel via video conferencing. The event in Rajasthan's Jaipur city has been organised by BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore. The Mahakhel started on National Youth Day on January 12 with more than 6,400 youths and sports persons participating from various parts of the constituency.

'This increasing participation of daughters is giving a positive message'

Addressing the participants on Sunday, PM Modi emphasized the importance of sports among youth and said that such efforts increase curiosity towards sports. He said that the Jaipur Mahakhel is a celebration of the sporting talent of Rajasthan. PM Modi was addressing the participants on the day of the closing ceremony for the Jaipur Mahakhel.

PM Modi also spoke about the increase in the sports budget for the year 2023-24. PM Modi said that the country's sports budget has increased three times compared to 2014.

"The series of sports events and sports mahakumbh, that has begun in the country, is a reflection of a major change. The land of Rajasthan is known for the enthusiasm and capability of its youth," PM Modi said.

"History is witness that children of this brave land turn the battleground into a playground with their valour. That is why, from past to present, whenever the question of the nation's security arises, youth of Rajasthan don't lag behind anyone," he added.

"Now the sports in the country has not been seen through government glasses. Increase of sports budget this time in the budget, it was 2500 crore. But see from the player's point of view nothing is impossible for the young generation of young India. Compared to 2014, the budget of the country's sports department has increased three times. More than 125 girls teams have participated in this event. This increasing participation of daughters is giving a positive message," PM Modi said.

Former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also spoke at the event, thanking the Prime Minister for bringing the golden era of sports and athletes during his tenure.

"Witnessing this Mahakhel today, I can say your tenure brought the golden era of sports & athletes. Sportspersons of my era are witnesses to the plight of sports under previous governments. Now we see the facilities & honour given to sportspersons," BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore told PM Modi via video conferencing.

