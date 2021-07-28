“A Future Olympian?”: Olympics Laud Kid’s Outstanding Skateboarding Skills | Watch

As skateboarding will make its Olympic debut this year in Tokyo Games, awe-inspiring footage of a kid flaunting his skateboarding skill has surfaced. Shared by the official account of the Olympics on Twitter, the nearly 35-second video shows an energetic child snapping the tail of the skateboard from staircases as he balances himself on the four wheels. “A future Olympian?” wrote the Tokyo Olympics in the caption, adding “never give up.” The prestigious international games hashtagged the motivational video as #strongertogether.

This year, Tokyo bagged gold in Olympics' first skateboarding event with Yuto Horigome of Japan winning the first-ever title for the country, finishing at a score of 37.18. Meanwhile, Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler won the silver medal with a score of 36.15, and US’ Jagger Eaton bagged the bronze with a 35.35 score. The boy in the video can be seen emanating immense vigour and dedication for the sport as he flips his skateboard through the steps despite tripping over once. He gives another try and manages to jump off in one swift go. “Is going to be one of the greatest Olympians for sure,” said one. Another said, “amazing...keep it up.” Meanwhile one other said, “This is what Olympic Games does- Gives Hopes & Inspire many!”

Women's skateboarding: Nishiya becomes Olympic champion at the age of thirteen

Japan's Momiji Nishiya earlier yesterday became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history after she won the inaugural women's skateboarding gold at the age of just 13 years. Nishiya meanwhile finished ahead of Brazil's Rayssa Leal. Tokyo introduced skateboarding for the first time saying that it wanted to make games “more youthful, more urban [and] include more women”. Japan’s 16-year-old Funa Nakayuma meanwhile won the bronze medal. Skateboarding at the Olympics featured two disciplines which included the park and street. “I didn’t think I could win, but everyone around me cheered me on so I’m glad I was able to find my groove,” Nishiya told reporters after the game.