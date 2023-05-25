A New Era Has Begun For Sports In India: PM Modi Inaugurates Khelo India University Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the 3rd edition of the Khelo India University Games. PM Modi took the occasion to virtually open the competition, which will be concluding on 3rd June 2023. Uttar Pradesh is the host state for this current edition, as all the games will take place in Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida, and Gorakhpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the Khelo India University Games open

While addressing the crowd during the inauguration ceremony in Lucknow, PM Modi insisted that in the last nine years, a new era has begun for sports in India. "Today, UP has become the confluence point of various sports and athletes in India. This event has become a way to promote "EK BHARAT SHRESTHA BHARAT."

Today when the nation celebrates the #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, the Khelo India University Games is fuelling team spirit and feeling of #EkBharatShreshthaBharat in our youth: PM @narendramodi #KheloIndiaUniversityGames2023#kheloindia#KIUG2023 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 25, 2023

"There was a time when the attitude towards sports was disappointing. In the past sports was not given the encouragement and resources it needed. It was very difficult for kids from remote areas to imagine a career in sports. Even parents wanted their children to "settle down" when it comes to sports. The settle down approach must have led to losing many great talents."

He further added, "Sports is proposed to be taught as a subject in the 'New National Education Policy'. Sports is now going to be a part of the curriculum. The creation of the country's first 'National Sports University' will further help in this. Sports reminds us about respecting rules and boundaries. We talk about team spirit, what is team spirit, is it limited to team spirit and winning or losing."

He wished all the competing athletes all the best. "I hope you all "Play as well as bloom." (KHELENGE BHI, KHILENGE BHI)