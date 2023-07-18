A Year After Trading Soto, The Nationals Still Need To Be Patient With The Players They Received

Almost a year after trading Juan Soto, the Washington Nationals are struggling as expected — and it will still be a while before that deal can be fully evaluated.

The Nationals received a massive package of players from San Diego in exchange for the star outfielder, in part because Soto wasn’t due to become a free agent for more than two years. (By contrast, if the Los Angeles Angels were actually to trade Shohei Ohtani this year, his pending free agency could complicate their attempts to land a big haul in return.)

The Padres traded first baseman Luke Voit, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood and right-hander Jarlin Susana for Soto. A year later, Abrams is Washington’s starting shortstop, hitting .264 with 16 stolen bases. Gore is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA, although his 108 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings suggest he still has a good deal of upside.

As for the rest, Wood is the No. 4-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, but he’s still at Double-A along with Hassell. The 19-year-old Susana is at the Class A level. Voit left the Nationals via free agency and is now in the New York Mets’ system.

The bright spot of Washington’s rebuild this year — All-Star right-hander Josiah Gray — was acquired back in 2021 in the deal that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers. If the prospects in the Soto deal progress like that, the Nationals should improve eventually, but it could take time.