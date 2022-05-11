Last Updated:

AAI Gets Rs 1 Crore SAI Grant For Para Asian Archery Meet

The Sports Authority of India has granted a sanction of INR 1 crore to the Archery Association of India for the upcoming Asian Para Archery Championships.

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 1 crore to the Archery Association of India as a financial grant for the upcoming Asian Para Archery Championships.

The meet, slated from May 31 to June 6 at Yamuna Sports Complex, was awarded to India after its original hosts Kazakhstan pulled out citing organisational issues because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"The grant, which would be non-recurring in nature, can be utilised for boarding, lodging, transportation, rent of playfields, cost of the equipment, prize money, hosting and competition sanction fee, and event insurance among others," SAI said.

At the last edition of Asian Para Archery Championships in Bangkok 2019, the derecognised Indian para archers had to represent under the 'World Archery' banner and returned with one gold, one silver and one bronze. PTI TAP ATK ATK

