Did Aaron Hernandez Watch Patriots Defeat Falcons In 2017 Super Bowl From Prison?

Aaron Hernandez was one of the most popular NFL players who played with the New England Patriots. The former Patriots tight end played with the team through 2010-2012 before he was convicted of murder charges in the killing of a semi-pro footballer Odin Lloyd. Additionally, he underwent trail for a drive-by shooting outside a nightclub of which he had been acquitted two years later. These incidents had led to his release from the Patriots in 2013.

Also Read | Aaron Hernandez Net Worth, NFL Career With Patriots, Murder Scandal And Netflix Series

Aaron Hernandez was allowed to watch Patriots vs Falcons in prison

As Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a historic win against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl, Aaron Hernandez was reportedly watching the event on television along with millions of the NFL fans around the world. Unfortunately, since Aaron Hernandez was locked up in a maximum-security prison cell at the time, his only option was to watch the remainder of the Super Bowls from inside a jail cell.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Spurs Look For Suitors In Order To Trade DeMar DeRozan In February

According to a report by WBSM, it was reported that Christopher Fallon, the Director of Communications for the Department of Communications stated that the inmates like Aaron Hernandez were allowed to watch the game in their prison cell. He further explained that it was only possible for those who had purchased a television from the prison store. Fallon, however, had not divulged any details specific to Aaron Hernandez citing privacy regulations. The report also added that it was a safe assumption that Hernandez had a television inside his cell. Fallon had also stated that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts did not provide cable television, so Aaron Hernandez’s only option was to pick up the game on his TV with an antenna.

Also Read | Miguel Castro Of Baltimore Orioles Robbed At Gunpoint In Dominican Republic

The report also suggested that the former Patriots star indeed watched the Super Bowl, but with the same picture quality that America watched the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, and on a smaller screen. Fallon also explained that the meals for prisoners are planned far in advance by dieticians who do not pay any attention to the Super Bowl events when selecting the menu.

How did Aaron Hernandez die?

Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence post the conviction and reportedly passed away after committing suicide in his prison cell in Shirley, Massachusetts. Since the incident, numerous conspiracy theories have swirled around the Patriots star taking his own life and if he really did so. His death still remains a mystery and has also inspired a three-part Netflix documentary series titled Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez which premiered on January 15, 2020.

Also Read | Aaron Hernandez Story: From A Bonafide NFL Superstar To A Convicted Murderer