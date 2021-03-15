Aaron Jones Renews Green Bay Packers Deal With New Four-year $48m Contract

The Green Bay Packers have renewed Aaron Jones' contract, the running back's agent confirmed to multiple news outlets. The 26-year-old is coming off his first Pro Bowl selection and agreed on a four-year $48 million contract extension. The Packers decided not to use their franchise tag on Jones before the deadline and instead continued talks on a long-term contract with parties interested in a long-term deal. Here's all you need to know about the Aaron Jones deal.

Aaron Jones contract: Green Bay Packers renew contract with Pro Bowl running back

Aaron Jones has been one of the star performers for the Packers in the last two seasons, forming the core of the side along with the legendary Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The 26-year-old totalled 1,459 scrimmage yards (1,104 rushing) and 11 touchdowns (nine rushing) in 14 games last season to earn his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. It was his second straight 1000 rushing yards season, having accumulated 1,084 yards and led the NFL with 19 touchdowns in 2019. The running-back is only the second player in NFL history to have 3,000-plus yards rushing (3,364) and 35-plus rushing touchdowns (37), with an average of 5-plus yards per carry (5.2) in their first four seasons after Jim Brown.

The two parties have been in contract talks since last February according to ESPN, and Jones had reportedly grown frustrated with the Packers not offering him significant guaranteed money. At the time, Green Bay had offered the running back a deal that would have made him one of the highest-paid RB 2020 in the NFL in terms of average per year, a source told ESPN, but not in guaranteed money. The 26-year-old then hired Drew Rosenhaus midway and he confirmed to The Athletic that Jones had signed a four-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus.

Rosenhaus said that they were anticipating bigger offers in free agency, but Jones wanted to stay put with the Packers, and the deal was signed and sealed. In conjunction with the move, Jones said he plans on matching donations made to the charitable foundation he runs with his brother, Alvin while is delighted to be able to continue his career where it all started for him. The Packers had drafted running back AJ Dillon in the second round last year as insurance against losing Jones but will be pleased to have their man signed for the long-term. With Aaron Rodgers turning 37 in December, the Packers window for a Super Bowl title is closing and Jones will remain key to their plans.

(Image Courtesy: Aaron Jones Twitter)