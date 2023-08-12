Aaron Judge Clubs 464-foot Homer To Lead The Yankees To A 9-4 Win Over Marlins

Aaron Judge hit a 464-foot home run, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a three-run drive and the New York Yankees beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 Friday night.

Judge hit his 22nd homer and is batting .256 with three homers and five RBIs since returning from the injured list on July 28. The home run was the longest at Miami this season.

Volpe hit his 15th homer, putting the Yankees ahead with his second-inning shot off Jesús Luzardo’ (8-7).

Randy Váasquez (2-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Kyle Higashioka had three hits, including a two-run single in the ninth, and Gleyber Torres doubled, singled and drove in a run. Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0 for 4, dropping his major league leading batting average to .366.

Luzardo allowed seven runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He is 0-2 with a 6.66 ERA in five starts since July 9.

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale returned after 10 weeks on the injured list and retired his first 14 batters, combining with two relievers on a two-hitter in Boston’s win over Detroit.

Triston Casas hit a three-run homer, and Trevor Story had a pair of hits in his fourth game back to help end the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

Sale struck out seven while holding Detroit without a runner until Kerry Carpenter’s solo homer with two outs in the fifth. Kyle Barraclough (1-0) relieved and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings, walking one and allowing pinch-hitter Riley Greene’s single, which drove in Báez to make it 4-2. Chris Murphy earned his first save.

Tarik Skubal (2-2) allowed five runs – four earned – seven hits and two walks, striking out three in 5 1/3 innings.