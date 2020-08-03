Aaron Judge Girlfriend, Salary, Yankees Career And MLB Stats

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge joined elite company during their clash against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. The 28-year-old hit a Matt Hall fastball at 107.9 mph and travelled 419 feet, which meant that Judge had homered in five consecutive games for the Yankees. Aaron Judge became the first Yankee to homer in five or more straight games since Alex Rodriguez in 2007 and the 10th Yankee overall. Babe Ruth in 1921 and Lou Gehrig in 1931 were the first two pinstripers to pull off such a feat. Here's a look at the Aaron Judge salary figure, and his contract with the Yankees.

Aaron Judge salary: Yankees star has now hit homers in five consecutive games

Aaron Judge was a doubt for the Yankees for the MLB 2020 season, but a five-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic has worked in his favour and the Yankees star is in the form of his life. He is now slashing .290/.371/.903 with those six home runs in 36 plate appearances and is in the top 1.0 per cent of the league in average exit velocity. Aaron Judge homered again on Sunday night, a two-run shot in the eighth that turned a 7-7 tie into a 9-7 Yankees lead and eventual win. Every one of his six home runs this season have either tied the score or put the Yanks on top. Ken Griffey Jr of the 1993 Mariners, Don Mattingly of the 1987 Yankees and Dale Long of the 1956 Pirates share the all-time record with home runs in eight consecutive MLB games.

Judgey made that bat crack, he don't need no applause

He smashin' like go yard. pic.twitter.com/SNTfNvzcRE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 3, 2020

Aaron Judge salary: Who is Aaron Judge's girlfriend?

Aaron Judge has been dating Samantha Bracksieck sine their California State University days. The Yankees star and his girlfriend have reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship, with reports from CheatSheet suggesting the pair broke up in 2016. After his breakup, the Yankees man was linked with a few other ladies, but the duo reignited their relationship in February 2019 when they were spotted at the Fanatics Super Bowl party together. Bracksieck accompanied the right fielder to London when the Yankees faced the Red Sox in a two-game series. Furthermore, she was Judge’s date to the LegaCCy Gala at the Shed in New York City. Aaron Judge's girlfriend was recently arrested for a DUI in Arizona back in February.

Aaron Judge girlfriend: Aaron Judge contract and salary

The Yankees drafted Judge in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft with the 32nd overall selection as compensation after losing Nick Swisher in free agency. Over the years, Judge has established as one of the game's best players and will be key for the Yankees as they aim to clinch the World Series. Aaron Judge signed a one-year contract with the New York Yankees earlier in the summer. According to the new Aaron Judge contract, his salary is reported to be around $8.5 million. The New York Yankees and their star outfielder settled on a new deal to avoid arbitration. The previous Aaron Judge contract saw Judge earn a meagre $684,300.

