Aaron Rodgers MOCKS Packers GM Taking Inspiration From Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance'

Aaron Rodgers remains hell-bent on seeking a move away from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, and reportedly is ready to resort to any means necessary to make it happen. The legendary quarterback has grown disgruntled at the organisation and wants out, and has no plans of returning to the team while general manager Brian Gutekunst is still in charge. The 2020 NFL MVP has a long list of grievances with the Packers GM, even making a reference from Michael Jordan's The Last Dance. So here is the story behind what did Aaron Rodgers say about Packers GM -

As revealed by The Athletic's Bob McGinn, Aaron Rodgers has grown disgruntled following the release of Jake Kumerow. Furthermore, the draft pick of quarterback Jordan Love last season was not communicated to him, and he believed that the roster had more pressing concerns. Tom Brady's success after moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and how the franchise have involved or catered to him could also have an influence on his decision.

Oh... "According to sources, Rodgers has mocked (Packers GM) Gutekunst in group chats with his teammates in Green Bay by referring to the GM as Jerry Krause. The late Krause ...was loathed by Michael Jordan for some personnel moves with which Jordan disagreed." https://t.co/sjTZYnv18y — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 5, 2021

As per reports, Rodgers has openly mocked the Packers GM Gutekunst in group chats with his teammates, referring to him as Jerry Krause. The late Krause was the general manager of the Chicago Bulls, during their run of six NBA titles, but was loathed by the likes of Michael Jordan as revealed in the docu-series The Last Dance. The Packers organisation are aware of Rodgers' ill feelings towards Gutekunst but are taking the high road hoping that the quarterback will stay put. Green Bay had reportedly offered the 37-year-old a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, but the 2020 NFL MVP turned those aside, with money not being his top concern.

The Packers naturally want to keep hold of their star man, but it is becoming increasingly difficult for the organisation as time passes by. Green Bay remains adamant that Rodgers won't be traded, under contract through 2023, albeit with a potential out for the Green Bay Packers after this upcoming season. His average annual value on his current contract is $33.5 million, which is tied for fifth in the NFL, but the contracts signed recently by Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott far exceed his current deal.

Gutekunst seems committed to keeping Rodgers, telling Peter King of Pro Football Talk that Rodgers was yet to announce his intention to leave the team and their relationship had not hit a "death knell". However, as per the Aaron Rodgers trade latest rumours, the 37-year-old is also holding out hardline options such as refusing to show up for offseason activities to holding out of the training camp, with retirement also a possibility.

