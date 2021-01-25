Aaron Rodgers Questions His Future with Green Bay Packers Following Another Playoffs Exit

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has claimed that his future at the franchise is now 'uncertain' following Sunday’s 31-26 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. In a rather shocking postgame interview, with his wounds still fresh, Rodgers hinted that his 16-year spell with the Packers may come to an end during the offseason. Rogers also claimed that he was unhappy with coach Matt LeFleur's decision to kick a field goal late in the game, adding further speculation that he may leave the NFC north division giants.

Bucs vs Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Co. bow out at NFC Championship

Aaron Rodgers had to wait 13 long years for the chance to play a Super Bowl at Lambeau Field and when it came, it passed in a manner so heartbreaking and dumbfounding that it seemed to knock the life out of him. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, including a 50-yarder to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had four catches for 115 yards, but to no avail, as the Packers suffered a 31-26 defeat against the Tom Brady's Bucs. The Packers made a multitude of glaring mistakes that eventually cost them the game and Rodgers later cast doubt over his future with the franchise.

Aaron Rodgers post-game interview: Packers superstar hints at exit after 16 years?

While speaking to reporters after the game, Rodgers chose his words carefully and said, "[There are] a lot of guys' futures that are uncertain. Myself included. That's what's sad about it most ... getting this far. Obviously, there's going to be an end to it at some point, whether we make it past this one or not. Just the uncertainties, [it] is tough, and the finality of it."

Aaron Rodgers used the words future, finality and gutted multiple times. He also just finished his presser thanking all the writers for their questions all year. He says he'll always be thankful for this season, says "thank you" again and then his press conference ended. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2021

Rodgers also added that he was disappointed with some of the tactics that were used during the game, including the Packers decision to kick a field goal. "I felt like I had a chance, maybe, to run it, "I thought maybe we were gonna have four chances to go.", he stated. Rodgers had a phenomenal regular season, with 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions and he made his fifth appearance in an NFC title game.

Top potential Aaron Rodgers destinations in 2021: 49ers, Patriots, Steelers, Raiders, Colts, Saints. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 25, 2021

The Super Bowl XLV champion is under contract with the Packers through 2023 via the $134 million contract extension he signed in 2018. He was reportedly 'unhappy' when Green Bay traded up in last year’s draft to select quarterback Jordan Love, as opposed to picking a player who would have more of an immediate impact. Amid his latest post-game comments, Rodgers has already been linked to a few other top teams in the NFL.

Image Credits - AP



