Aaron Rodgers' Relationship With Packers Turned Sour Due To Jake Kumerow

NFL legend Aaron Rodgers has grown disgruntled at the Green Bay Packers and the quarterback is seeking a divorce with the franchise. Rodgers has grown synonymous with the Packers over the years and is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks to have featured in the NFL. However, that union could be coming to an end this offseason and much of that could be down to Jake Kumerow as per the Green Bay Packers trade rumors.

NFL trade rumors: Jake Kumerow Packers split reason behind Aaron Rodgers' disgruntlement?

The Green Bay Packers cut Jake Kumerow despite Aaron Rodgers saying the day prior that he considered the wide receiver a lock to make the roster. As per NFL Network's Ian Rappaport, the Packers legend "wanted to be more involved in some of the personnel decisions" and Kumerow's release was a death knell in their relationship. Rodgers was upset when the Packers released Jake Kumerow just a day after he praised him publicly. The 29-year-old wide receiver had caught 20 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons with the Packers. Last year, Kumerow caught one pass for 22 yards and a score with the Buffalo Bills.

From NFL Now: Summing up the #Packers situation with QB Aaron Rodgers, who also wanted more input in personnel decisions... and how the Jake Kumerow release (!!) played into it. pic.twitter.com/EOGG9aQg3R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2021

As per Aaron Rodgers trade rumors, the Packers legend has made it clear that he won't return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst. The 37-year-old is also holding out hardline options such as refusing to show up for offseason activities to holding out of training camp and possibly retirement as per the latest NFL trade rumors. Gutekunst meanwhile had refuted those claims telling Peter King of Pro Football Talk that Rodgers was yet to announce his intention to leave the team and that the relationship between Rodgers and the organisation wasn't broken.

Reports also claim that Rodgers wasn't thrilled when the Green Bay Packers used a first-round pick in 2020 on quarterback Jordan Love, given the other needs on the roster. Rodgers is under contract through 2023, albeit with a potential out for the Green Bay Packers after this upcoming season. His average annual value on his current contract is $33.5 million, which is tied for fifth in the NFL, but the contracts signed recently by Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott far exceed his current deal.

Gutekunst seems committed to keeping Rodgers and the quarterback will have to choose his options wisely before committing for his next move. The Packers are adamant about keeping hold of their star man despite the issues between him and the management and it could boil to an interesting few months in the offseason both for the players and the franchise. The Packers will be wary of letting Rodgers leave especially after what Tom Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots last term.

