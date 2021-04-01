Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley Share Intimate Moment On Date Night

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's relationship was confirmed only in February, despite multiple rumours being reported early in the year. While their relationship is mostly private, Rodgers and Woodley have spoken about each other a few times. As their relationship is now confirmed, the soon-to-be-married couple was recently spotted on a dinner date with a few friends.

Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley Instagram photo

The Green Bay Packers QB and Divergent actor were recently spotted together in a photo uploaded on Instagram. A restaurant in Arkansas uploaded the image, where the couple is seen posing in the left corner. The pair is holding hands as they smile for the post. "Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night," the restaurant wrote. "Grateful for the opportunity".

When were Shailene Woodley boyfriend rumours confirmed?

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon show in February, Woodley spoke about being engaged to the Packers star for a while now. The 29-year-old actor said that the engagement is not news to them, and the whole situation was kind of funny. "Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while'". However, she also spoke about marrying an athlete, and how she never thought she would marry one.

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being," Woodley said, starting with a string of compliments. She then added that she never thought she would marry someone who "threw balls for a living" even as a little girl. "But he's really just too good at it," she added.

She even revealed how her dog might have been instrumental in the matchmaking process. "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him".

Aaron Rodgers Packers

While there is no news about his future with the team, recent reports hint at a possible exit for the QB. While talking about Rodgers' future with the team, Mark Murphy refused to discuss Rodgers, raising red flags for most. “I’m not going to get into specifics. Good try, though," when asked about reworking the QB's deal.

Aaron Rodgers net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rodgers net worth is estimated to be $120 million.

