Aaron Rodgers Takes A Dig At Governor Gavin Newsom For COVID-19 Restrictions In California

Aaron Rodgers might be one of the greatest quarterbacks to have played in the NFL but the Green Bay Packers legend is not one to forget his roots. The 37-year-old created the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund and raised over $1 million to support small businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California. And while the Packers superstar has been giving back to the community, he hit out at governor Gavin Newsom for the COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Aaron Rodgers hits out Gavin Newsom for COVID-19 restrictions in California

During an interview with Zenith Watches, Aaron Rodgers said that he has been doing some work actually in his hometown in Northern California to try and help some people through a small business fund that he started. The 37-year-old said, "You know, we’re just trying to do our part and as we ease back into the training stuff in my professional life, I just want to make sure where I’m from and the area I’ve called home in the past are doing OK. And California has really been hit hard by COVID and by the rules that the governor has put in place as well. It’s been nice to be able to help some people out and I think we’re all just waiting for a little bit of hope on the horizon".

This is not the first instance of the Green Bay Packers legend criticizing politicians. Rodgers during his appearance on the Pat McAfee show had branded them as hypocrites for setting COVID-19 rules and breaching them themselves. The 37-year-old had said, "It’s just an amazing deal what they’re doing. I mean, to be able to not only change people’s lives and livelihoods but to do it in such a timely fashion … I mean the money is going out 24 to 72 hours and I think there was just such a need if you look around our environment today, it’s not like the government is really helping anybody out in a timely fashion".

He further added, "I mean, they put these rules in place … they’re not even following their own rules. How many people have gotten caught? Don’t travel, don’t leave the state. Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate. Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed but I can send my kids to a private school in person. It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point".

Aaron Rodgers engagement: Packers superstar guess over fiancee, says he's enjoying his life

Aaron Rodgers recently got engaged to Hollywood superstar Shailene Woodley and the NFL legend said that he has been enjoying "been enjoying that part of his life". The 37-year-old said that while “there’s been a lot of good” in his life as of late, but his engagement to Woodley, was obviously the best thing that happened to him in the last year. Rodgers also revealed that the next great challenge for him will be fatherhood, but that might not be on the agenda in the immediate future, but something he is looking forward to.

