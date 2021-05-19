Last Updated:

Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers QB Set To Open Up On Kenny Mayne Last Show

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: According to reports, the Green Bay Packers star QB might or might not speak about his future with the team while on Mayne's show.

Aaron Rodgers is set to make a media appearance soon. While the topic of his appearance is not known, fans and others are convinced it will be about the looming Aaron Rodgers trade rumors. It started with reports about Rodgers being unhappy with the team, which has turned into rumors surrounding the Aaron Rodgers Packers contract. Here is more on the Aaron Rodgers on Kenny Mayne show story and the 'Will Aaron Rodgers leave Packers?' rumors -

Aaron Rodgers on Kenny Mayne show: Will Aaron Rodgers leave Packers soon? 

Aaron Rodgers is going to be on the Kenny Mayne ESPN last show and might or might not give everyone an insight into the Packers situation. As per the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors, he has been reportedly upset with the team, who are doing their best to keep him from leaving. He has previously appeared in front of the media with Mike Tirico of NBC, not speaking about the Packers. The Kenny Mayne ESPN last show might just bring out more skeletons from the cupboard.

Rodgers and the Packers have remained mostly tight-lipped about the situation, paving way for rumors and reports. Many suspect that even if Rodgers wants out, the Packers are not ready to part with their star quarterback. Fans too have expressed their dismay over the same, wondering about the Aaron Rodgers Packers contract -

Unless a final call is made, Rodgers will have to report to for the team's mandatory minicamp before the 2021 season on June 8.

Mayne – a good friend of Rodgers – surprised few after choosing the QB as his last guest. The 37-year-old icon has been on Mayne's show a few times, even before he hosted Jeopardy!. Earlier, when questioned about his future with the Packers, Rodgers has avoided questions. However, Rodgers might not give out any information about the actual situation. 

As per recent reports, Rodgers has also mocked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in team group chats. The latter has been compared to former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause, who Michael Jordan disliked due to some decisions he made. The Packers are aware of how Rodgers feels, and are working to keep him with the team. Another report also added that Rodgers was unhappy about the news being leaked. 

