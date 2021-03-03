AB Vs BAO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

Quick links:
The Atlanta Braves (AB) will go up against the Baltimore Orioles (BAO) in the upcoming game of MLB spring training on Wednesday, March 3 at 1:05 PM local time (11:35 PM IST). The game will be played at CoolToday Park in Florida. Here is our AB vs BAO Dream11 prediction, top picks and AB vs BAO Dream11 team.
The Atlanta Braves are currently at the third spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Travis d'Arnaud and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one. The Baltimore Orioles, on the other hand, are at the second last (14th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 0-2.
Also Read l SFG vs LAD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB Spring Training live
Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Guillermo Heredia, Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Max Fried, Travis d'Arnaud
Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, Ryan McKenna, DJ Stewart, Ramon Urias, Ryan Mountcastle, Chris Davis, Tanner Scott, Austin Wynns
Also Read l Dodgers vs Giants live stream: MLB spring training 2021 schedule, prediction and team news
Also Read l NYM vs HAS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; MLB Spring Training 2021 live
Considering the recent form of the teams, our AB vs BAO Dream11 prediction is that the Atlanta Braves will come out on top in this contest.
d'Arnaud dingers are back 😍#BravesST pic.twitter.com/1x8xwDtmO3— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 2, 2021
Note: The above AB vs BAO playing 11, AB vs BAO Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AB vs BAO live and AB vs BAO Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l First MLB hit for Korean star Kim Ha-seong in Padres spring loss to Cubs