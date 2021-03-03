AB Vs BAO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Atlanta Braves (AB) will go up against the Baltimore Orioles (BAO) in the upcoming game of MLB spring training on Wednesday, March 3 at 1:05 PM local time (11:35 PM IST). The game will be played at CoolToday Park in Florida. Here is our AB vs BAO Dream11 prediction, top picks and AB vs BAO Dream11 team.

AB vs BAO Dream11 prediction: AB vs BAO Dream11 team and preview

The Atlanta Braves are currently at the third spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Travis d'Arnaud and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one. The Baltimore Orioles, on the other hand, are at the second last (14th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 0-2.

AB vs BAO Dream11 prediction and schedule

Florida date and time: Wednesday, March 03 at 1:05 PM

India date and time: Wednesday, March 03 at 11:35 PM

Venue: CoolToday Park, Florida

AB vs BAO match prediction: Probable lineups

AB vs BAO Dream11 team: Atlanta Braves probable playing 9

Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Guillermo Heredia, Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Max Fried, Travis d'Arnaud

AB vs BAO Dream11 team: Baltimore Orioles probable playing 9

Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, Ryan McKenna, DJ Stewart, Ramon Urias, Ryan Mountcastle, Chris Davis, Tanner Scott, Austin Wynns

AB vs BAO match prediction: AB vs BAO Dream11 top picks

Atlanta Braves: Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson, Travis d'Arnaud

Baltimore Orioles: Cedric Mullins, Ramon Urias, Tanner Scott

AB vs BAO Dream11 prediction: AB vs BAO Dream11 team

Outfielders: Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander

Infielders: Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Ramon Urias

Pitcher: Tanner Scott

Catcher: Travis d'Arnaud

AB vs BAO live: AB vs BAO Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our AB vs BAO Dream11 prediction is that the Atlanta Braves will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above AB vs BAO playing 11, AB vs BAO Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AB vs BAO live and AB vs BAO Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Atlanta Braves/ Twitter