AB Vs MM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Division Series Live

Atlanta Braves (AB) will go up against Miami Marlins (MM) in the Game 2 of the Division Series on Wednesday, October 7 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game is scheduled to start at 11:38 pm IST. Here is our AB vs MM Dream11 prediction, AB vs MM top picks and AB vs MM Dream11 team.
Atlanta Braves are having a great season as they have dominated in their last few outings. Marcell Ozuna and team were top of league charts and defeated Reds 1-0 and 5-0, respectively in the Wild Card round. They continued their incredible run in the Division Series as they won their first game 9-5. Miami Marlins, on other hand, delivered an above-average performance in the Wild Card against Cubs but will look to get back on track in Game 2 of the Division Series.
Ronald Acuna Jr, Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna, Travis d'Arnaud, Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson, Nick Markakis, Austin Riley
Corey Dickerson, Jon Berti, Jesus Aguilar, Brian Anderson, Garrett Cooper, Matt Joyce, Miguel Rojas, Magneuris Sierra, Sandy Alcantara
Considering the recent run of form and the previous head-to-head stats, Atlanta Braves are the favourites to win the game.
RECAP: d'Arnaud delivers big blast as #Braves take Game 1.#MixItUp: https://t.co/S7zyqVahsH pic.twitter.com/RgYXlOMhNi— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 6, 2020
