AB Vs MM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Division Series Live

Atlanta Braves (AB) will go up against Miami Marlins (MM) in the Game 2 of the Division Series on Wednesday, October 7 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game is scheduled to start at 11:38 pm IST. Here is our AB vs MM Dream11 prediction, AB vs MM top picks and AB vs MM Dream11 team.

AB vs MM Dream11 prediction: AB vs MM Dream11 team and preview

Atlanta Braves are having a great season as they have dominated in their last few outings. Marcell Ozuna and team were top of league charts and defeated Reds 1-0 and 5-0, respectively in the Wild Card round. They continued their incredible run in the Division Series as they won their first game 9-5. Miami Marlins, on other hand, delivered an above-average performance in the Wild Card against Cubs but will look to get back on track in Game 2 of the Division Series.

AB vs MM live: AB vs MM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Time: 11:38 pm IST

Venue: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

AB vs MM Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

AB vs MM Dream11 team: Atlanta Braves probable playing 9

Ronald Acuna Jr, Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna, Travis d'Arnaud, Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson, Nick Markakis, Austin Riley

AB vs MM Dream11 team: Miami Marlins probable playing 9

Corey Dickerson, Jon Berti, Jesus Aguilar, Brian Anderson, Garrett Cooper, Matt Joyce, Miguel Rojas, Magneuris Sierra, Sandy Alcantara

AB vs MM Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AB vs MM Dream11 team

Atlanta Braves: Marcell Ozuna, Freddie Freeman, Travis d'Arnaud

Miami Marlins: Corey Dickerson, Miguel Rojas, Sandy Alcantara

AB vs MM Dream11 prediction: AB vs MM Dream11 team

Outfielders: Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Starling Marte, Corey Dickerson

Infielders: Freddie Freeman, Miguel Rojas, Dansby Swanson

Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara (SP)

Catcher: Travis d'Arnaud

AB vs MM live: AB vs MM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form and the previous head-to-head stats, Atlanta Braves are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above AB vs MM Dream11 prediction, AB vs MM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AB vs MM Dream11 team and AB vs MM match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Atlanta Braves Twitter