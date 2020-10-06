AB Vs MM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB Playoffs Live

Miami Marlins have taken their fans and critics by surprise, particularly due to their performances in the postseason. Having defeated the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round for the first time since 2003, Marlins now look to follow it up with a victory against the Atlanta Braves in the first game of the Division Series on Tuesday.

AB vs MM live: AB vs MM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Time: 11.38 pm IST

AB vs MM live: AB vs MM Dream11 prediction and preview

Miami Marlins have been on a splendid run of form, winning five of the previous six games. The previous game saw them defeat Chicago Cubs 2-0. On the other hand, Atlanta Braves defeated Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card round, managing a 5-0 victory in the most recent game. In the past four games between these two sides, Braves have an edge with three victories and one defeat.

AB vs MM Dream11 prediction: AB vs MM Dream11 team news

Since the Braves are set to start left-hander Max Fried, Marlins will be compelled to start off with Miguel Rojas instead of the Corey Dickerson. Lewis Brinson has paired up with Matt Joyce on the right field for a major part of the season, which is expected to continue on Tuesday. Uncertainty for Marlins over Starling Marte continues, who has been on the sidelines due to a finger injury, although he's on the roster.

Braves manager Brian Snitker put on the weight around Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna in the initial three lineup spots in their 29-9 victory against Marlins. The manager is expected to follow a similar lineup and could further benefit with the arrival of Ozzie Albies who had been on the sidelines for the past one month due to an injury.

AB vs MM Dream11 prediction: AB vs MM Dream11 team selection

Outfielders: Marcell Ozuna, Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte, Matt Joyce

Infielders: Ozzie Albies, Miguel Rojas, Pablo Sandoval

Picher: Max Fried

Catcher: Travis Darnaud

AB vs MM live: AB vs MM Dream11 prediction and top picks

Atlanta Braves: Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies

Miami Marlins: Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte

AB vs MM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form and the previous head-to-head stats, Atlanta Braves are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The AB vs MM match prediction is based on our own analysis. The AB vs MM Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Atlanta Braves Twitter