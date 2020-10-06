AB Vs MM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB Playoffs Live

Miami Marlins have taken their fans and critics by surprise, particularly due to their performances in the postseason. Having defeated the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round for the first time since 2003, Marlins now look to follow it up with a victory against the Atlanta Braves in the first game of the Division Series on Tuesday.
Venue: Minute Maid Park
Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Time: 11.38 pm IST
Sup, Houston.#MixItUp pic.twitter.com/MtCkzsT4Wm— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 5, 2020
Miami Marlins have been on a splendid run of form, winning five of the previous six games. The previous game saw them defeat Chicago Cubs 2-0. On the other hand, Atlanta Braves defeated Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card round, managing a 5-0 victory in the most recent game. In the past four games between these two sides, Braves have an edge with three victories and one defeat.
Since the Braves are set to start left-hander Max Fried, Marlins will be compelled to start off with Miguel Rojas instead of the Corey Dickerson. Lewis Brinson has paired up with Matt Joyce on the right field for a major part of the season, which is expected to continue on Tuesday. Uncertainty for Marlins over Starling Marte continues, who has been on the sidelines due to a finger injury, although he's on the roster.
Braves manager Brian Snitker put on the weight around Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna in the initial three lineup spots in their 29-9 victory against Marlins. The manager is expected to follow a similar lineup and could further benefit with the arrival of Ozzie Albies who had been on the sidelines for the past one month due to an injury.
Considering the recent run of form and the previous head-to-head stats, Atlanta Braves are the favourites to win the game.
