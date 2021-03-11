AB Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Atlanta Braves (AB) will lock horns with the Tampa Bay Rays (TAB) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Thursday, March 11 at 1:05 PM local time (11:35 PM IST). The game will be played at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida. Here is our AB vs TAB Dream11 prediction, top picks and AB vs TAB Dream11 team.

AB vs TAB Dream11 prediction: AB vs TAB Dream11 team and preview

The Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays will enter the game with exact same win-loss record of 4-5. However, the Tampa Bay Rays are at the ninth spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings, while the Atlanta Braves are at the tenth. Going into the clash, AB expect Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson and Travis d'Arnaud to shine, while TAB will rely on Austin Meadows, Willy Adames and Tyler Glasnow.

AB vs TAB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time: 1:05 PM local time, 11:35 PM IST

Venue: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

AB vs TAB rosters: Probable lineups

AB vs TAB Dream11 team: Atlanta Braves probable playing 9

Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Guillermo Heredia, Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Max Fried, Travis d'Arnaud

AB vs TAB Dream11 team: Tampa Bay Rays probable playing 9

Manuel Margot, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Kevin Kiermaier, Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, Joey Wendle, Tyler Glasnow, Mike Zunino

AB vs TAB rosters: AB vs TAB Dream11 top picks

Atlanta Braves: Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson, Travis d'Arnaud

Tampa Bay Rays: Austin Meadows, Willy Adames, Tyler Glasnow

AB vs TAB Dream11 prediction: AB vs TAB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Marcell Ozuna, Guillermo Heredia, Austin Meadows, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo

Infielders: Willy Adames, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies

Pitcher: Tyler Glasnow

Catcher: Travis d'Arnaud

AB vs TAB live: AB vs TAB Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our AB vs TAB Dream11 prediction is that the Tampa Bay Rays will come out on top in this contest.

