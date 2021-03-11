AB Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

Quick links:
The Atlanta Braves (AB) will lock horns with the Tampa Bay Rays (TAB) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Thursday, March 11 at 1:05 PM local time (11:35 PM IST). The game will be played at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida. Here is our AB vs TAB Dream11 prediction, top picks and AB vs TAB Dream11 team.
The Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays will enter the game with exact same win-loss record of 4-5. However, the Tampa Bay Rays are at the ninth spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings, while the Atlanta Braves are at the tenth. Going into the clash, AB expect Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson and Travis d'Arnaud to shine, while TAB will rely on Austin Meadows, Willy Adames and Tyler Glasnow.
Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Guillermo Heredia, Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Max Fried, Travis d'Arnaud
Manuel Margot, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Kevin Kiermaier, Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, Joey Wendle, Tyler Glasnow, Mike Zunino
Considering the recent form of the teams, our AB vs TAB Dream11 prediction is that the Tampa Bay Rays will come out on top in this contest.
It's just spring training.— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 10, 2021
Note: The above AB vs TAB playing 11, AB vs TAB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AB vs TAB live and AB vs TAB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.