Aberg Claims European Masters; USA Rallies To Take Walker Cup; Qualifier Wannasaen Wins On LPGA Tour

Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg surged to a two-shot win at the European Masters on Sunday and right into the Ryder Cup picture for Europe.

Aberg stunned former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick by reeling off four straight birdies through the 17th hole to close with a 6-under 64.

Fitzpatrick faded to a tie for third, three shots back, though he secured one of the six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup team. Captain Luke Donald will announce his six wild-card selections on Monday, and Aberg is likely to be one of them.

Fitzpatrick had led by three strokes when he birdied the par-5 14th, but just 30 minutes later — and back-to-back bogeys by the Englishman — a five-shot turnaround left Aberg clear by two.

He finished at 19-under 261, two ahead of Alexander Bjork (66).

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland finished 16 shots behind but still accrued enough points to earn a spot on his first Ryder Cup team. The other automatic qualifiers are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton.