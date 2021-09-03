Abhinav Bindra, Deepa Malik & Others Praise Paralympics Double Medalist Avani Lekhara

Indian Paralympian shooter Avani Lekhara won her second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by winning the bronze medal in the Women’s 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 event on Friday. Earlier on August 30, she clinched her first Paralympics medal by winning the gold medal in the Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. By winning the bronze medal, Lekhara took India’s medal tally to 12 on Day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

This endeavor by the 19-year-old rifle shooter made her the only Indian woman to win two medals in Paralympics. Adding to her list of milestones, she is the fourth Indian after Joginder Singh Bedi, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Devendra Jhajharia to win multiple medals at the global sporting event. She scored a total of 445.9 points during her bronze medal-winning performance on Friday.

Deepa Malik, Anurag Thakur, Abhinav Bindra, and others react to the endeavor by Avani Lekhara

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman took to Twitter to congratulate Lekhara on securing India’s 12th medal at the games.

Indian Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur was among the many prominent personalities to congratulate the athlete. In his tweet, he lauded Lekhara 'India’s Golden Girl- Amazing Avani' for creating history at the Paralympics games.

Meanwhile, Deepa Malik, President of the Paralympics Committee of India(PCI) wished the athlete for becoming the first Indian woman to win 2 medals in the same games. She also uploaded a video from Lekhara’s medal presentation ceremony after her bronze medal win, along with her message. She is currently with the Indian Paralympics contingent in Tokyo.

Adding on to the list, India’s first-ever gold medal winner at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra also praised the athlete for putting on a performance for the ages.

Another Indian Olympics shooter and former Wolrd No. 1, Abhishek Verma was also among the many sports personalities to congratulate Avani Lekhara.

Indian Olympian and Arjuna Awardee winner Joydeep Karmakar also lauded Lekhara for winning a bronze medal after the Gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Meanwhile, Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi, daughter of late former Union minister Arun Jaitley said that the young lady will be shooting for the moon soon.

