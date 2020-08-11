Abhinav Bindra Did Commando Training, Used Chinese Pellets To Become An Olympic Medallist

Retired shooter Abhinav Bindra is the only individual Olympic gold medallist from India. The 37-year-old won his gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 10-meter air rifle event. Over the years, the Padma Bhushan awardee has become one of the most iconic voices when it comes to Indian sport. On the anniversary of Bindra’s historic achievement, an Olympic Channel report has given a sneak peek into what went behind the scenes when Abhinav Bindra prepared for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Abhinav Bindra 2008: Shooter’s meticulous preparation for 2008 Olympics

#OnthisDay @Abhinav_Bindra won the first individual gold medal in Olympics 2008 at Beijing. This is one of the pinnacle in the Indian sporting history.



110808 and Bindra's Gold medal are always special for me no matter what happens in future olympics. This is the first.

In his autobiography "A Shot At History” Abhinav Bindra had discussed how he took commando training ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics to prepare for the event. Bindra’s then consultant coach Uwe Riesterer decided to take him through a week of commando training ahead of the event. The high-intensity training required Bindra to cross a log of wood across a 50-60-foot divide, then complete a Burma Bridge, climb up a rock climbing wall and ultimately get on top of a 40-foot high pole. Sharing his experience of completing the commando training, Abhinav Bindra had later admitted how he had to conquer his fears after he decided halfway through the training that he could not go on.

My biggest teachers was coach Uwe.I hated him!But stuck with him for 20 years.He always told me things I did not want to hear.#justsaying — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) June 20, 2017

Abhinav Bindra gold medal training involved dress rehearsals and creating Beijing in Chandigarh

On realising that the shooting hall for the 2008 Beijing Olympics was unusually large, Abhinav Bindra proceeded to hire a marriage hall in Chandigarh, setting up a mock range and training in it to simulate the environment. In the past, Bindra has often spoken on the ‘mock drills’ he would take part in Germany to get a feel of the conditions. Abhinav Bindra trained with coaches Heinz Reinkemeier and Gabriele Buhlmann where the trio went through every scenario and possibility in detail. Discussing an experience from his training, Abhinav Bindra mentioned how, before the shot, Buhlmann would distract him by telling him that he was tied for the lead and had to shoot his best shot.

“Those 10 shots, they were magical. They were the best shots of my life...” @Abhinav_Bindra's Gold at Beijing 2008 came from meticulous preparations that he went through, building up to the Games. The historic win holds special memories for the Indian sporting community! pic.twitter.com/fZDlJUnhJx — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 11, 2020

Abhinav Bindra record: 2008 gold medallist used Chinese pellets in Olympics prep

Talking about his meticulous approach while preparing for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Abhinav Bindra shared the lengths he went to practice with Chinese pellets. When the Chinese manufacturer was reluctant to sell pellets to the athlete, Bindra proceeded to get 10,000 rounds from a friend in Hong Kong. Talking about their use, Abhinav Bindra later explained that he used to weigh each pellet on a sensitive scale and then study it under a magnifying glass. He also mentioned how no defective Chinese pellet was used by him even during practice and how practising with the pellets helped him improve his accuracy.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/weareteamindia