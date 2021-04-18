Last Updated:

Abhinav Bindra Slams Yogeshwar Dutt For Defending Holding Kumbh Mela Amid COVID-19 Surge

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt had earlier supported the celebration of Kumbh Mela amid pandemic for which he was criticized by shooter, gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra.

A Twitter spat occurred between Olympic gold-medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra and Olympic bronze-medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt as the latter tweeted in support of Kumbh Mela being conducted in Haridwar. Abhinav Bindra on Saturday questioned the Kumbh Mela celebration amid pandemic. In a reply to Dutt's tweet, Bindra said that "a virus does not discriminate between religions".

The shooter further slammed Yogeshwar Dutt by saying he has failed the entire sports community. 

"Athletes are known to keep their eye on the ball, their focus unwavering and to not get distracted by what is most important at this time-saving lives, finding cures that can work & showing compassion & empathy for those who are losing loved ones. You are failing the entire sports community with this," tweeted Abhinav Bindra.

On Wednesday, Yogeshwar Dutt had tweeted in support of the Kumbh Mela and added a remark of last year's incident when it was reported that Nizamuddin Markaz attendees misbehaved with healthcare workers. 

He further urged people to stop defaming the Kumbh Mela event. 

"No one in the Kumbh Mela is reaching there illegally, people are following all protocols, no one is spitting at the security and medical staff, no one is running away after hiding from the administration. Stop defaming the peaceful devotees at Kumbh. #ThankuTirathJi," tweeted Yogeshwar Dutt.

Kumbh Mela 2021

More than 1,700 devotees attending Kumbh Mela have tested positive for COVID-19. Amid fear of rising cases in Haridwar, one of the largest naga sanyasi akhada, Niranjani Akhada announced that they will leave the Kumbh Mela. The head of the Maha Nirvani Akhara, Mahamandaleshwar Kapil Dev from Madhya Pradesh who visited Kumbh Mela lost his life after getting infected with the virus. President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Naredra Giri was admitted to Rishikesh's AIIMS after testing positive for the virus last week.

Even PM Modi had appealed to Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhada for a "symbolic" "shahi snan" (royal bath). He was assured in return that the ritual bath will be followed by all the COVID protocols. 

