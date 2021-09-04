Abhinav Bindra Wants Inclusion Of Disabled People Through India's Emphatic Paralympic Feat

Former Olympian Abhinav Bindra said on Saturday that the "greatest gift" India can give its Paralympians for their outstanding performance at the Tokyo Games is to use the opportunity to make the disabled people more inclusive. The five-time Olympian noted that leveraging the power of sport to empower the disadvantaged will have a huge influence. Bindra took to social media to express his views after Indian Paralympians bagged two more medals this morning. Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana won the gold and silver medal, respectively, in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.

The greatest gift we as a nation can give to our Paralympic Team and champions is to use this moment as a way to make the disabled population in our country more inclusive. That would be amazing impact leveraging on the power of sport ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 4, 2021

Bindra has been very proactive on social media in congratulating all the medal winners at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Earlier, Bindra had addressed an entire letter to Bhavina Patel, India's first para-paddler to win a medal in Paralympics history, as he found the word limit on Twitter difficult to laud the silver medalist. Bindra, in his letter, wrote that he had made a name for himself in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he won the first individual gold medal for India by winning the title for the men's 10-meter air rifle event.

Indian medalists

Earlier on Friday, Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympic Games. Lekhara scripted history as she won a bronze medal at the Women's 50m rifle SH1 event. On Monday, August 30, Avani Lekhara made history by becoming the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. High jumper Praveen Kumar also clinched a medal on Friday as he won a silver in the Men's high jump T44 event. Kumar also set a new Asian record in the process as cleared 2.07m in his best attempt in the final.

Currently, India is placed at the 34th position on the medal's tally. Indian Paralympians have won 15 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games so far, including three gold medals, seven silver, and five bronze medals. Meanwhile, Krishna Nagar has reached the final of the Men's Singles SH6 badminton event on Saturday and has assured a medal for India following his win against Great Britain's Krysten Coombs in the semis.

(Image: MEDIA_SAI/Twitter/AbhinavBindra/Facebook)