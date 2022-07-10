Abhishek Verma & Jyothi Surekha Create History With Bronze Medal At World Games

Indian archery pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma on Saturday made history by winning the bronze medal at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, USA. They won the medal in the compound mixed team event after defeating Mexico's Miguel Becerra and Andrea Becerra 157-156. This was the first-ever World Games archery medal for India and an overall 50th international medal for Verma, who has also won at the World Championship, World Cup, Asian Games, and Asian Championship.

'First medal is always very special'

Talking about the win, Vennam expressed her happiness and said that the first medal is always very special. She continued by saying that the outcome of the bronze medal playoff match was uncertain until the final arrow was shot because the game was so tight. Two weeks ago, Vennam had won a gold medal with Verma at Archery World Cup in Paris.

"The first medal is always very special. We are very happy. It was a tied match and we did not know who would win until the last arrow. We just focused to shoot our best," said Vennam.

Verma, who is ranked fifth in the world, also spoke after the victory and expressed his happiness at taking a medal home. Verma claimed that yesterday was a very horrible day for him personally because, before competing in the mixed doubles category, he had just lost in the compound men's singles competition. Frenchman Jean Phillippe Boulch defeated Verma in the first semifinal of the compound men event. Verma claimed that despite his poor shooting he did well in the mixed team.

"Finally I have a medal. Today was a bad day for me. You could see I was not shooting well, but we did it in the mixed team. I am happy that I will not go home without a medal," Verma said.

Colombia won the gold medal in the compound mixed team event after defeating the Netherlands in their gold medal playoff match. Sara Lopez and Daniel Munoz beat Netherlands' Jody Beckers and Mike Schloesser via a tie-breaker after the four ends had finished in a draw 154-154. Both teams featured high-quality players in Lopez and Schloesser, who are ranked world number one in their respective categories. Earlier, both Lopez and Schloesser failed to win gold medals in their individual events.

