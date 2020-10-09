Abu Azaitar Secured Waiver To Enter United States With Help Of Donald Trump's Aide: Report

A recent investigative report from SpyTalk revealed Moroccan MMA fighter Abu Azaitar was able to secure a waiver to enter the United States - despite his criminal past - thanks to his close relationship with former US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell. Grenell, a close associate of US President Donald Trump, served as the US ambassador to Germany between 2018 and 2020.

The relationship between Abu Azaitar and Richard Grenell presumably dates back to August 2019 when the former posted a picture of the duo to his social media handle. The post, which has since been taken down, had Azaitar and Grenell standing side-by-side under an arched doorway inside the U.S. Embassy in Berlin. "Amazing time with Mr Ambassador,” the UFC fighter wrote in the caption. “Great hospitality and what a great experience. Thank you for opening the door for me.”

The investigative report suggests Azaitar was thanking Grenell for his role in securing a waiver for Azaitar to enter the United States last fall. This is after Azaitar was previously denied a US visa thrice due to his criminal records. Furthermore, Azaitar, who is known to be good friends with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, wasn't able to obtain a visa to enter the US before Grenell interfered.

Abu Azaitar criminal background

Highlighting Donald Trump and his representatives' favouritism towards UFC, the reports further details the various charges Azaitar faced in his native Germany. Azaitar reportedly served a prison term for extortion and was even charged multiple times for assault. In 2003, the UFC fighter and his brother Omar appeared in juvenile court in Cologne, Germany.

Azaitar was charged with inflicting dangerous bodily harm, while the latter was charged with gang theft. The then 17-year-old Azaitar was sentenced to 27 months of jail term, which he served until 2006.

Then, in 2006, Azaitar was accused of participating in a brawl at a martial arts gym, where he and his brother beat a man and broke his nose. Azaitar's violent streak continued as he even faced charges of assaulting his girlfriend and even punching her so bad that her eardrum burst.

Despite the multiple charges and a prison term under his name, the Moroccan earned a UFC contract and even managed to successfully enter the United States. Abu Azaitar has fought once in UFC, which ended in a unanimous decision victory over Vitor Miranda at UFC Fight Night 134 in 2018. Azaitar is expected to face Joaquin Buckley on October 10, 2020, at UFC Fight Night 179.

Donald Trump is known to be in good terms with UFC President Dana White. White, along with several UFC fighters, endorsed him for the upcoming 2020 Presidential Elections and even made their presence felt during Trump's rally in Nevada, Las Vegas, last month.

(Image Credits: Abu Azaitar Instagram)