Abu Dhabi 2021 GP: New Footage Suggests Michael Masi Swayed By Red Bull In Final Laps

Shocking new footage has emerged of the controversial Abu Dhabi 2021 GP that helped Max Verstappen beat seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton to win his maiden F1 championship. As per the video, race director Michael Masi supposedly cooperated with Red Bull Racing during the final few laps of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

It seems that Masi adhered to the requests of Red Bull Racing sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to allow lapped cars between Verstappen and Hamilton to unlap themselves to allow a straight fight between the two title rivals to the finishing line. Even though the Brit was in the lead of the race, the safety car had allowed the Dutchman to pit for fresher tyres, making it almost impossible for Hamilton to defend despite the race only having been restarted for the one lap.

How did Michael Masi adhere to Red Bull Racing's requests?

While race director Michael Masi is responsible for ensuring the safety protocols during F1 races, new video footage suggests that he was also adhering to Red Bull Racing's requests and essentially handing the title to Max Verstappen. As per the video, Jonathan Wheatley told Masi, "You need to let them (lapped cars) go and then we got a motor race in our hands." In response, Masi told the Red Bull Racing sports director that he had understood his suggestions.

This is shocking. New emerging footage of @F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. pic.twitter.com/XkOWmjGhH0 — Jordan ¹⁰³ (@F1_Jordan) February 8, 2022

And as it happened prior to the final lap of the Abu Dhabi 2021 GP, Masi permitted five lapped cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to unlap themselves, resulting in there being a straight fight between the two title rivals for the championship. However, to be fair to Masi, he did adhere to Mercedes' request as well by deploying the virtual safety car rather than the full safety car. Toto Wolff had told the race director that a full safety car would have messed up the race.

Since the race director has consulted with the teams on several occasions during the course of the F1 2021 season, it does add additional pressure on him to consider the requests of the teams while adhering to the safety protocols. As a result of the massive controversy that took place, reports have suggested that pressure is being put on the FIA to sack Masi.

