Abu Dhabi GP: Full Schedule & Live Streaming Details As Sebastian Vettel Bids F1 Farewell

The Formula 1 2022 season will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 this weekend. The season finale will mark the final race weekend for the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in the sport, which is considered to be the pinnacle of motorsports. Vettel started off his F1 career with Red Bull’s sister team Alpha Tauri in 2008, then known as Toro Rosso, before transitioning to Red Bull.

Sebastian Vettel's final race outing in Formula 1

As a Red Bull driver, the German superstar won four consecutive world championship titles from 2010 to 2013 and became the F1 driver with the second-most world titles in the sport after the legendary Michael Schumacher. Hailing from the same country, Vettel idolised Michael Schumacher and helped F1 reach great heights across the world. Heading into the Abu Dhabi GP 2022, the entire F1 world is bidding farewell to the legendary Sebastian Vettel.

One of his greatest rivals in the sport and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will wear a special helmet at the Abu Dhabi GP in the colours of Vettel, as a tribute to him. During the drivers’ press-conference in Abu Dhabi, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also shared his heartfelt thoughts about the German driver. Meanwhile, all 20 drivers of the F1 2022 season met for a dinner on Thursday night, the picture of which is currently taking the Internet by storm.

Here’s a look at the schedule and live-streaming details about the Abu Dhabi GP 2022.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2022: Full Schedule (All Timings in IST)

Free Practice 1: 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM on Friday, November 18

Free Practice 2: 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 18

Free Practice 3: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, November 19

Qualifying: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Saturday, November 19

Main Race: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, November 20

How to watch the live streaming of F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2022 in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in India. Formula 1 fans eager to watch the live streaming of the F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2022 in India can tune into Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2022 in India?

F1 fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Abu Dhabi GP 2022 on Star Sports Network. Fans can also get live updates of the race weekend on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2022 in the UK?

Motorsports fans in the UK can enjoy live action from the F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2022 on Sky Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the SkyGo app. The main race will start at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday.

How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2022 in the US?

F1 fans in the United States can watch the F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2022 on ESPN and Deportes. The main race is slated to begin at 8:00 AM ET on Sunday.