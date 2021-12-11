Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen Starts On Pole In Title Deciding Race

With the Abu Dhabi GP qualifying done and dusted, the stage is set for a straight fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the title as they qualified first and second place, respectively.

What makes the season finale even more intriguing is that both teams have opted for different strategies for the race as Mercedes F1 have committed for the medium tyres with Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas. In contrast, Red Bull Racing has committed to the soft tyres with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez.

F1 fans could not ask for a better season finale as both drivers are level on points (369.5). However, if both racers finish level on points, Verstappen will win the championship because of more wins this year (9) than Hamilton's eight. Here is a look at the complete Abu Dhabi GP qualifying results.

Abu Dhabi GP qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton qualifies on pole

Red Bull Racing's outstanding teamwork helped Max Verstappen deliver a cracking lap to qualify for pole position. The Dutchman clocked in 1:22.109 thanks to a two from teammate Sergio Perez. This lap time was 0.371s faster than Lewis Hamilton, who qualified in second.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris qualified a fantastic third in his McLaren F1, ahead of Perez in fourth and Carlos Sainz in fifth. However, with Valtteri Bottas qualifying down in sixth, Mercedes F1 could face difficulty in retaining their Constructors' Championship for an eighth consecutive time. The Finn is followed by Charles Leclerc in seventh, with Yuki Tsunoda further behind in eighth. The duo are followed by Esteban Ocon in ninth, with Daniel Ricciardo rounding up the top 10. Below is the complete Abu Dhabi GP qualifying results.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes F1) Lando Norris (McLaren F1) Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari F1) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes F1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari F1) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri F1) Esteban Ocon (Alpine F1) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren F1) Fernando Alonso (Alpine F1) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri F1) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin Racing) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo Racing) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin Racing) Nicholas Latifi (Williams F1) George Russell (Williams F1) Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo Racing) Mick Schumacher (Haas F1) Nikita Mazepin (Haas F1)

How to watch Abu Dhabi GP main race live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can be watched live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Abu Dhabi GP live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the main race action on the official website and social media handles of F1.