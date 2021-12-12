Abu Dhabi GP Results: Max Verstappen Wins Maiden F1 Championship Amid Massive Controversy

Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 championship by winning a dramatic Abu Dhabi GP that ended in massive controversy. The Dutchman pipped Lewis Hamilton for the title by overtaking him on the last lap of the race after a safety car restart.

Mercedes F1 were left furious as race control permitted lap cars to overtake, resulting in it being a straight fight between Verstappen vs Hamilton for the finishing line. The only solace for Hamilton and Mercedes is that they won a record eighth Constructors' Championship.

Abu Dhabi GP results (top 10): Max Verstappen wins to claim maiden title

Although Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi GP ahead of Lewis Hamilton, it was far from simple. The Dutchman lost his lead on the opening lap to the Brit, who passed him with a sensational start off the line.

While Hamilton dominated the middle stages and controlled the race, Verstappen kept the Brit honest by being near him on the track at all times. The first drama came in on lap 21 when Verstappen's Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez, fought Hamilton for the lead and helped the Dutchman reduce the Brit's lead to less than two seconds.

After this incident, there was a Virtual Safety Car on lap 37 after Antonio Giovinazzi stopped on trackside, helping Verstappen to pit for fresher tyres. With the Brit not pitting, the 24-year old had a 17-second gap to cover but had the luxury of much faster tyres.

If all this drama was not enough, a mega incident took place on lap 51 of 58 that changed the entire dynamic of the race. A safety car was brought out after Nicholas Latifi crashed in the wall in his Williams. While there was no controversy about the safety car being brought out since there was a safety issue, what happened after would be discussed for days to come.

There seemed to be confusion with race control as first they stated that they would not allow lapped cars to overtake, but a few seconds after, it was confirmed that lapped cars would be able to overtake. With lapped cars being allowed to overtake, Verstappen was right behind Hamilton on much fresher tyres, allowing him to pass the Brit easily.

Below are the complete results of the top 10

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes F1)

3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari F1)

4) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes F1)

5) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri F1)

6) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri F1)

7) Lando Norris (McLaren F1)

8) Fernando Alonso (Alpine F1)

9) Esteban Ocon (Alpine F1)

10) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari F1)