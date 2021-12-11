Abu Dhabi GP: Who Will Win If Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton Crash In F1 Season Finale

Formula One is all set to witness another enthralling race on Sunday during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, as the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton clashes with Max Verstappen in a bid to earn his eight drivers championship title. At the same time, riding high on a phenomenal season so far, Verstappen has the chance of winning his maiden world championship title. Both drivers currently are on equal foot with identical points in the drivers' standings ahead of Sunday’s race as Hamilton won the last three races of the season at the Brazilian GP, Qatar GP, and the Saudi Arabian GP to level points with Verstappen. Meanwhile, this was the first time in the history of F1 since 1974 that the championship is tied on equal points.

The ongoing season has witnessed many occasions where both championship rivals have crashed, notably during the British GP, Italian GP, and the Saudi Arabian GP. Heading into the final race weekend of the season at Abu Dhabi, both drivers expressed their thought about the championship battle and admitted that they would look to avoid any crashes and win the race on the track. However, in case an accident takes place between Hamilton and Verstappen, the latter will go no to pick his first world title as he currently has more race wins in the season than Hamilton. Verstappen has a total of nine race wins in the season so far, while Hamilton has eight race wins to his name.

Max Verstappen at pole position for the Formula One title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP-

During Saturday’s qualifying session at the Yas Marina circuit, Verstappen’s Red Bull finished as the fastest car in the grid and grabbed the pole position for the title-deciding race. He will now look to dethrone the seven-time title winner Hamilton, whose Mercedes finished second in the timing charts. Meanwhile, McLaren’s young sensation Lando Norris grabbed a P3 finish after beating the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who finished at the fourth position. The Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, finished a disappointing sixth while Carlos Sainz finished at P5 on his Ferrari. At the same time, the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, the Alpha Tauri of Yuki Tsunoda, the Alpine of Esteban Ocon, and the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo rounded up the starting 10 positions.

(Image: AP)