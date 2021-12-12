Abu Dhabi GP: Who Wins The F1 Title If Hamilton & Verstappen Finish On The Same Points?

The final race of the 2021 season of Formula One is all set to place at the Abu Dhabi GP, where Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will battle it out for the Driver's Championship. Both racers are currently level on points - 369.5 each.

The 22nd race of the season, which is scheduled to be held at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, will determine who will take the world title home. This is only the second time in Formula One history that two racers are level on points before the final race of the season. The last time it occurred was back in 1974 when Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni were fighting for the crown.

What happens if both racers finish on the same points after the final race?

As per FIA rules, if both Hamilton and Verstappen finish on the same points even after the final race in Abu Dhabi, the champion will be decided on the basis of the most number wins in the season. if the number of wins is the same for both racers, the holder of the most number of second places in a race in the season will take the title home. If both Hamilton and Verstappen finish on the same points even after the final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the latter will win the Driver's Championship as he has the most number of first places in the season.

What happens if both Hamilton and Verstappen crash?

Several times throughout the current Formula One season, both title competitors have crashed, most notably at the British Grand Prix, the Italian Grand Prix, and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. If Hamilton and Verstappen crash on Sunday during the final race at Abu Dhabi GP, the latter will win the championship courtesy of most first places in the season.

Verstappen takes pole position in the qualifying session at Abu Dhabi GP

Verstappen's Red Bull finished first in the qualifying session at the Yas Marina circuit on Saturday, securing pole position for the title-deciding race. He'll now try to unseat seven-time world champion Hamilton, whose Mercedes came in second in the timing charts. Meanwhile, Lando Norris, a teenage McLaren sensation, finished third after beating Sergio Perez, a Red Bull driver, who finished fourth. Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes finished a disappointing sixth, while Carlos Sainz's Ferrari finished fifth. At the same time, Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, Yuki Tsunoda's Alpha Tauri, Esteban Ocon's Alpine, and Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren completed the top ten positions.

Image: AP

