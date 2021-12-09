Abu Dhabi GP: Will Max Verstappen Crash Into Lewis Hamilton Once Again To Win F1 Title?

The stage is set for one of the tense finish to this years F1 Drivers World Championship which is set to take place in Abu Dhabi this weekend i.e Sunday, December 12. Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are level on points after the defending World Champion won the inaugural Saudi Arabia GP, but Max Verstappen has the advantage by virtue of his nine wins compared to eight.

With stakes being really the question remains what strategy will Max Verstappen apply to end Lewis Hamilton's dominance.

Will Max Verstappen crash into Lewis Hamilton?

Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had been previously involved in a collision during the Italian GP without any serious damage to both the drivers. During the Italian GP at Monza, both drivers collided during lap 26 of the race.Lewis Hamilton emerged from the pitlane, after his slow pit-stop and rejoined the track, behind McLaren’s Lando Norris and in a wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen. As they approached Turn 2, Verstappen was forced wide by Hamilton after he found no space from outside the line. This made their rear wheels collide and launched Red Bull of Verstappen over the top of the Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Will F1 title at stake Max Verstappen is likely to do everything in his power to deny Lewis Hamilton a chance to win the race and take home the trophy. However, the question remains as to what tactics the Dutch driver will employ to deny Lewis Hamilton to keep the F1 title to himself. Ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Red Bull team principal Christian Horner spoke about Verstappen's chances of winning the title.

During an interview with Motorsports.com Christian Horner was asked about winning the F1 title to which he said, “Yes, of course we do. You want to win on the track, not in a stewards’ room, not in a gravel trap. You want to win it. It’s been a tough fight all the way through the year. There’s been some fantastic racing between these two drivers and I hope it’s a fair and clean race in Abu Dhabi.”

Verstappen vs Hamilton

Coming the Verstappen vs Hamilton rivalry, Verstappen holds the edge while winning 9 races with Hamilton could able ot muster 8 wins. Verstappen did not finish the race three times, while Hamilton did not finish the race just once. The defending champion however lost the ground dafter Azerbaijan Grand Prix where he failed to finish among points. However, he did come back strong and is on the cusp of making history.