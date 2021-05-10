Accusations Against Wrestler Sushil Kumar Has Tarnished Indian wrestling's Image: WFI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has expressed its concern over the image of Indian wrestling after an FIR was registered against Olympian Sushil Kumar by Delhi Police in the Chhatrasal Stadium scuffle case. Sushil is one of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium scuffle incident where a 23-year-old, Sagar Kumar, a former junior national champion lost his life. Now, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is concerned that the reputation that has been built over the years with stupendous international performances, many of them by Sushil himself, has been ruined.

"Yes, I must say that the image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by this. But we have nothing to do with what wrestlers do away from the mat. We are concerned with their on-mat performance," WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

Sushil's bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics ended India's 56-year-long wait for an Olympic medal in wrestling. The achievement had a tremendous impact as Indian wrestling witnessed the rise of Yogeshwar Dutt, Geeta, and Babita Phogat, their cousin Vinesh, Rio bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and World medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia after that.

Vinod Tomar also outlined that the incident that happened in February had also tarnished the image of Indian wrestling. "Not only this, but the incident that happened in February had also tarnished the image of Indian wrestling. The sport has struggled hard in earning a reputation because for long wrestlers were known only as a bunch of goons," Tomar lamented. The WFI official was referring to coach Sukhwinder Mor's involvement in the murder of five people, including a fellow coach Manoj Malik, in Jaat College in Rohtak district of Haryana. Sukhwinder had allegedly gunned down five people due to his personal enmity with Malik and was arrested from New Delhi in a joint operation by Delhi and Haryana police.

Delhi Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Wrestler Sushil Kumar

The Delhi Police on May 10 issued a Lookout Notice against Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the brawl at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium which left one wrestler dead. Sushil Kumar, who has been absconding since the night of the scuffle, is said to be involved in the incident where two factions of wrestlers allegedly opened fire on each other, leaving several injured and 23-year-old Sagar Kumar dead. However, Sushil Kumar has claimed that he has nothing to do with the incident but has been reported missing ever since. "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident" stated Kumar.

