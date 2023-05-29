Action Against Wrestlers: No One Touched Them Till Protest Was At Designated Spot, Says Thakur

A day after Delhi police action against protesting wrestlers as they marched towards the new Parliament building, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said they were not touched till the protest was confined to the designated spot at Jantar Mantar.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and several others were detained by Delhi police on Sunday when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for a women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers, were detained and later let off on Sunday.

Later, however, an FIR was registered against the protesting wrestlers for allegedly ignoring police warning that creating ruckus during the opening of the new Parliament building would "harm national prestige" and will not be tolerated, officials had said.

Addressing a press conference here to highlight the achievements in the nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Thakur said an FIR had already been registered on the allegations of the wrestlers as directed by the Supreme Court. "No one stopped them from holding protests at a place allotted to them (by authorities). No one stopped them when they organised a candle march at that designated place," he said.

Since an FIR has been registered by Delhi police as directed by the SC, they should come forward and record their statements and appropriate action will be taken upon the completion of the probe, the minister added.

"It was a historic moment for the people of India as we celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. India, considered as the mother of democracy, was receiving its new Parliament building," he said.