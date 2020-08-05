AD Vs HAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLB 2020 Live

Arizona Diamondbacks (AD) will battle it out against Houston Astros (HAS) in the second game of the three-game Major League Baseball (MLB) series. The game will be played at Chase Field on Wednesday night (Thursday, August 6 at 6:40 AM IST). Here is our AD vs HAS Dream11 prediction and AD vs HAS Dream11 team.

AD vs HAS live: AD vs HAS Dream11 prediction and preview

Houston Astros will be coming into the second game after roughing up Diamondbacks in the first of the series. Astros won the first game 8-2 thanks to some splendid performances from Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa who hit solo homers and George Springer, who added a two-run double. Houston will look to wrap up the series by winning the second game.

AD vs HAS Dream11 prediction: AD vs HAS Dream11 team, full squads

AD vs HAS Dream11 prediction: AD vs HAS Dream11 team: AD squad

Kole Calhoun, Jon Jay, Tim Locastro, Starling Marte, David Peralta, Cick Ahmed, Kevin Cron, Eduardo Escobar, Jake Lamb, Ketel Marte, Wyatt Mathisen, Josh Rojas, Ildemaro Vargas, Christian Walker, Andy Young, Milvino Bracho, Archie Bradley, Madison Bumgarner, Andrew Chafin, Taylor Clarke, Stefan Crichton, Jon Duplantier, Zac Gallen, Kevin Ginkel, Junior Guerra, Merrill Kelly, Yoan Lopez, Corbin Martin, Joel Payamps, Robbie Ray, Hector Rondon, Riley Smith, Bo Takahashi, Emilio Vargas, Luke Weaver, Taylor Widener, Alex Young, Joe Mantiply, Sarson Kelly, Stephen Vogt, John Hicks.

AD vs HAS Dream11 prediction: AD vs HAS Dream11 team: HAS squad

Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick, George Springer, Myles Straw, Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Aledmys Diaz, Yuli Gurriel, Taylor Jones, Jack Mayfield, Abraham Toro, Bryan Abreu, Rogelio Armenteros, Brandon Bailey, Joe Biagini, Brandon Bielak, Chris Devenski, Kent Emanuel, Zack Greinke, Josh James, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers, Roberto Osuna, Enoli Paredes, Brad Peacock, Cionel Perez, Ryan Pressly, Austin Pruitt, Nivaldo Rodriguez, Andre Scrubb, Cy Sneed, Blake Taylor, Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, Dustin Garneau, Martin Maldonado, Garrett Stubbs

AD vs HAS live: AD vs HAS probable lineups

AD vs HAS live: AD vs HAS probable line-up: AD

Kole Calhoun, Jon Jay, Tim Locastro, Starling Marte, David Peralta, Cick Ahmed, Kevin Cron, Eduardo Escobar, Jake Lamb

AD vs HAS live: AD vs HAS probable line-up: HAS

Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Taylor Jones, Lance McCullers, Martin Maldonado, Michael Brantley, George Springer, Carlos Correa

AD vs HAS Dream11 team

AD vs HAS match prediction

As per our AD vs HAS match prediction, HAS will be favourites to win the game and settle the series.

Note: The AD vs HAS Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The AD vs HAS Dream11 team selection does not guarantee positive results.

