AD Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

Torey Lovullo's Arizona Diamondbacks(AD) will take on National League West rivals LA Dodgers(LAD) at the Chase Field on Thursday night. The Arizona Diamondbacks vs LA Dodgers clash is scheduled to begin at 9:40 pm EST (Friday, 7:10 am IST). Here's a look at the AD vs LAD Dream11 prediction, AD vs LAD Dream11 team and the AD vs LAD Dream11 top picks for the game.

AD vs LAD Dream11 prediction and preview

The Diamondbacks vs Dodgers encounter on Thursday will be the first a four-game series between the two National League West teams. Dave Roberts' LA Dodgers are coming off a two-game road sweep at Houston and have looked quite solid so far this season. The LA Dodgers will be hoping to remain undefeated on the road when they make the trip to Chase Field. On the other hand, the Arizona Diamondbacks are yet to win a series this season, having dropped three of four to the San Diego Padres and splitting a two-game set with the Texas Rangers.

ALSO READ: Peterson Wins MLB Debut, Mets Beat Red Sox 8-3

AD vs LAD Dream11 prediction - AD vs LAD probable playing 9

Arizona Diamondbacks: Kole Calhoun, Jon Jay, Tim Locastro, Starling Marte, David Peralta, Nick Ahmed, Kevin Cron, Eduardo Escobar, Jake Lamb

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes

ALSO READ: MLB Doubleheaders Could Get Shortened To 7-inning Games

AD vs LAD Dream11 team:

Outfielders - C Bellinger(C), M Betts (VC), S Marte

Infielders - E Hernandez, S Seager, J Turner, K Marte

Pitcher - T Clarke

Catcher - W Smith

AD vs LAD live - AD vs LAD Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Arizona Diamondbacks - Kole Calhoun, Jon Jay, Tim Locastro, Starling Marte

Top picks for LA Dodgers - Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry

ALSO READ: MLB Player Tzu-wei Lin Draws Attention For Playing In Mask

AD vs LAD Dream11 match prediction

Based on the current run of form, our AD vs LAD Dream11 prediction is that the LA Dodgers will win the game.

ALSO READ: Quick Pivots In Schedule Needed In MLB Coronavirus Season

Note: The AD vs LAD Dream11 prediction and AD vs LAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AD vs LAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Arizona Diamondbacks / LA Dodgers Instagram