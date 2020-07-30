AD Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

Torey Lovullo's Arizona Diamondbacks(AD) will take on National League West rivals LA Dodgers(LAD) at the Chase Field on Thursday night. The Arizona Diamondbacks vs LA Dodgers clash is scheduled to begin at 9:40 pm EST (Friday, 7:10 am IST). Here's a look at the AD vs LAD Dream11 prediction, AD vs LAD Dream11 team and the AD vs LAD Dream11 top picks for the game.
The Diamondbacks vs Dodgers encounter on Thursday will be the first a four-game series between the two National League West teams. Dave Roberts' LA Dodgers are coming off a two-game road sweep at Houston and have looked quite solid so far this season. The LA Dodgers will be hoping to remain undefeated on the road when they make the trip to Chase Field. On the other hand, the Arizona Diamondbacks are yet to win a series this season, having dropped three of four to the San Diego Padres and splitting a two-game set with the Texas Rangers.
Based on the current run of form, our AD vs LAD Dream11 prediction is that the LA Dodgers will win the game.
Note: The AD vs LAD Dream11 prediction and AD vs LAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AD vs LAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits - Arizona Diamondbacks / LA Dodgers Instagram